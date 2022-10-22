Narayan Rane says 4 Uddhav Thackeray-loyalist MLAs in touch with him

Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed four MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena were in touch with him to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction. He, however, didn't reveal the names of the four MLAs.

He said from 56 MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray now has the loyalty of just six-seven MLAs. He claimed most of them want to leave and joined the camp led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"Four MLAs are in touch with me but I won't divulge their names," Rane told PTI.

He said the Shiv Sena now has no faction left as Thackeray's politics is now limited to his house Matoshree.