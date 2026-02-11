After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old day’s'
CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits
Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gandhi's claim
Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain closed tomorrow? Check details here
Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?
Bangladesh election 2026: Voting scheduled for Feb 12, results on Feb 13, first election since ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, here's what to know
Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'
Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed
ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more
INDIA
The move comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Naravane's 2023 X post and claimed the memoir was available for sale online despite publisher's claim that it was not published.
Penguin Random House India, the publisher of the controversial memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, has been served notice from Delhi Police to respond to several questions related to the investigation into the alleged leak of the book. The move comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Naravane's 2023 X post and claimed the memoir was available for sale online despite the publisher's claim that it was not published.