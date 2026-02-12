Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack
Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?
Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and concept of love in different countries
Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh’s defining election
Naravane memoir leak: Delhi police probes 'planned operation' to bypass defence clearance
Russia slams US over claims India will stop buying Russian oil, says ‘Only Donald Trump said it’
President Donald Trump says US to increase coal exports to Japan, Korea, and India under 'historic' trade deals
Bangladesh Election 2026: First post-Hasina polls amid protests and violence; main players, timings, why it matters
Gold, silver prices today, February 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents
INDIA
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case under the Information Technology Act and provisions related to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In a major twist in the ongoing investigation into the alleged leak of unpublished Ex-Army Chief MM Naravane's memoir Four Stars of Destiny, Delhi Police has launched a multi-national investigation. According to the latest reports, the probe suspects the book entered global digital markets before clearance from the Defence Ministry.
The investigators are focusing on the International Standard Book Number (ISBN) found in the leaked copy. According to the officials, the presence ofan ISBN suggests the leaked version was a processed, publication-ready copy, not a raw manuscript. Penguin India, the publisher. The question arises about the ISBN registration and distribution process, as the code matches Penguin India's edition, indicating the book had entered the formal publishing system.
The controversy started when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from the book in Parliament, claiming it was available, citing a 2023 social media post by Naravane. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking the LoP not to quote unpublished literature. Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's 2023 X post and claimed that the memoir was available for sale online. Book's publsher Penguin Random House India, issued a fresh statement in response, clarifying that the book was announced and listed for pre-order but hasn't yet entered publication, distribution, or sale. Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also confirmed that his memoir has not yet been published, backing Penguin Random House India's statement.