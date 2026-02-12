Naravane memoir leak: Delhi police probes 'planned operation' to bypass defence clearance

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case under the Information Technology Act and provisions related to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a major twist in the ongoing investigation into the alleged leak of unpublished Ex-Army Chief MM Naravane's memoir Four Stars of Destiny, Delhi Police has launched a multi-national investigation. According to the latest reports, the probe suspects the book entered global digital markets before clearance from the Defence Ministry.

Naravane's memoirs leak planned move: Cops

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case under the Information Technology Act and provisions related to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The officials suspects leak of Naravane's memoir was a "planned and coordinated operation" that bypassed defence clearance. Digital and financial trails are being tracked in the US, Canada, Germany, and Australia, suspecting the book was available online before clearance. Officials indicated the leak originated from a website with a ".io" domain, later mirrored across multiple platforms.

The investigators are focusing on the International Standard Book Number (ISBN) found in the leaked copy. According to the officials, the presence ofan ISBN suggests the leaked version was a processed, publication-ready copy, not a raw manuscript. Penguin India, the publisher. The question arises about the ISBN registration and distribution process, as the code matches Penguin India's edition, indicating the book had entered the formal publishing system.

What is Naravane's memoir controversy?

The controversy started when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from the book in Parliament, claiming it was available, citing a 2023 social media post by Naravane. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking the LoP not to quote unpublished literature. Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's 2023 X post and claimed that the memoir was available for sale online. Book's publsher Penguin Random House India, issued a fresh statement in response, clarifying that the book was announced and listed for pre-order but hasn't yet entered publication, distribution, or sale. Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also confirmed that his memoir has not yet been published, backing Penguin Random House India's statement.