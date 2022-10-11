'Narakpuri', 'Badbu Vihar', 'Ghinona Nagar': Know why Agra residents gave such weird names to colonies

The city of Agra in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is the site of a bizaare new instance. Several colonies in the devretha region here have changed their area's names and put up new signs, such as "Naraka Puri," "Ugna Nagar," "Mud Nagar," etc.



After government authorities learned of the incident, Agra Development Authority personnel arrived on the scene to investigate. Following this event, these posters were taken down from that location. The authorities have warned the public from putting up such posters again.



Officials from the ADA tore down signs that had been updated to reflect the new names, although it was unclear who had ordered them to do so. Anger towards the Agra government and its officials was stoked by the officers' actions.



According to this year's Swachh Bharat Survey, Agra is the sixth cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh. Locals have put up banners with new names of the colonies, calling into question the veracity of the data reported in the Swachh Bharat Survey.



During this point, ADA representatives issued a public warning that severe consequences would follow the reappearance of such posters. The citizens gathered around the authorities and demanded to know why the region was not progressing.



ADA secretary Garima Singh said that the region was within ADA jurisdiction. People will have to pay development fees if they want to see new construction.

One resident said that the ADA secretary flat-out denied the existence of the agency's own 100-foot-wide road, despite the fact that it is still muddy up to the knees.



The ADA secretary refuted claims that the agency had approved construction of a road and related infrastructure as part of the Bhim Nagri initiative in 2008, saying that no such document existed.



Last week's dispute began when residents of half a dozen colonies in the Devretha region (including Awadh Puri, Man Sarovar, Navneet Nagar, etc.) began a peaceful protest against the area's planned redevelopment by changing the names of their area.