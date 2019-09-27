Narada sting operation case: CBI arrests suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza

Mirza is the first person to be arrested in connection with the sting operation case conducted by Narada news portal which showed Trinamool Congress leaders and others allegedly taking cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case. Mirza is the first person to be arrested in connection with the sting operation case conducted by Narada news portal which showed Trinamool Congress leaders and others allegedly taking cash. Mirza was also caught allegedly taking cash in the sting operation. The CBI produced Mirza before the designated court in Kolkata which has remanded him to five-day CBI custody.

Sources said that Mirza failed to give satisfactory answers to the central probe agency during his interrogation. It is learnt that the CBI decided to arrest Mirza after the investigation and questioning of other suspects in the case showed that Mirza was allegedly involved in this case.

The CBI has also questioned Narada News CEO Mathew Samuels and his statements have also helped the probe agency gather vital information against the suspended IPS officer. It is alleged that the Narada sting operation was allegedly carried out in 2014 but the video footage was released in 2016 days before the Assembly election in West Bengal. It is likely that the CBI would arrest some TMC leaders also for their alleged involvement in this case.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry in this case in March, 2017. The preliminary enquiry (PE) was registered following the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising of acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T Chakraborti.