Nara Lokesh, other top TDP leaders join bike rally in support of protesting Amaravati farmers

Top Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Friday conducted a bike rally in Amaravati in support of protesting farmers who are opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's move to relocate the state capital.

Farmers, who have given their land for development of Amaravati as the state capital, have been on a protest for nearly a month, opposing the YSR Congress Party government's move to relocate it.

TDP General Secretary and son of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh was among the TDP leaders who were part of the bike rally.

The Amaravati farmers launched a protest in December last year after the announcement of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, and the shifting of the secretariat to Visakhapatnam.

The opposition parties including the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP, are backing the protests held by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC).

As part of the agitation, the TDP participated in the bike rally call given by the JAC.

Nara Lokesh was seen riding a bike along with other TDP leaders Amaravati's villages.

They visited the villages where the farmers are agitating and expressed their solidarity to them. They assured farmers that they will fight the capital shifting proposal in Assembly session which is going to be held from January 20.