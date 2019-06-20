‘Nano’ crisis averted, Nanar plant moves to Raigad

The ambitious Rs 3 lakh crore refinery project planned at Nanar village in Ratnagiri will now be shifted to Raigad district. The state faced a Nano-like situation as villagers, backed by the Shiv Sena, opposed the project. It was scrapped in March and there were fears that it might be moved to Gujarat.

However, the state has successfully retained the project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The project is estimated to create 1.5 lakh jobs in the planning stage, and 20,000 direct jobs after completion in 2026. The refinery is crucial seeing how India’s refining capacity needs to increase 2.7 times by 2040 to meet domestic and export demand.

The project is developed by Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPL) and promoted by the public sector majors Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), as well as Saudi Aramco. RRPL will hold 50% equity, and the balance will be distributed between Aramco and other private investors.

The State has already issued a notification for the development of an industrial township and earmarked potential land in Roha, Alibaug, Murud and Mhasala villages of Raigad district.

Officials from the Raigad district collectorate, the state-run City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and RPCL are jointly surveying the tehsils to identify suitable land.

“Technical studies for the required land are being carried out by the company with CIDCO officials,” said an RRPL spokesman.

Nanar To Raigad