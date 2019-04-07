Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency: Parliamentary election in Nandyal will be held on April 11 along with 24 other Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP has fielded Dr AdinarayanaInti, while Congress has pinned hopes on J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav. YSR Congress has placed P Brahmananda Reddy and TDP has fielded Mandra Shivanad Reddy.

In 2014 election, the voter turn-out in the constituency was between 76-78% while in 2009 it was a little less than 74%. Earlier, the seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party while TDP has also grabbed power here a number of times.

Bhuma Nagi Reddy and SPY Reddy have held several chances to serve this parliamentary constituency. Nandikotkur assembly segment in Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Dr AdinarayanaInti

Congress: J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav

YSR Congress Party: P Brahmananda Reddy

TDP: Mandra Shivanad Reddy

Nandyal Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: SPY Reddy (M) of the YSRCP who got 622411 votes defeated N Md Farook (M) of the TDP who received 516645 votes.

2009: SPY Reddy of the Congress who received 400023 votes defeated Nasyam Mohammed Farooq (M) of the TDP who received 309176 votes.

2004: SPY Reddy of the Congress secured 458526 votes. He had defeated Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy of the TDP who received 346847 votes.

Andhra Pradesh will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.