Nandigram election result 2021: Big blow to Mamata Banerjee as Election Commission rejects recounting demand of TMC

In a significant development, the Election Commission of India has rejected TMC’s demand seeking recount of votes at Nandigram which saw a tight fight between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. It is to be noted that Mamata lost to Adhikari by 1,756 votes from Nandigram.

On Sunday evening, a TMC delegation led by its Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien, Kolkata former Mayor Firhad Hakim, MP Kalyan Banerjee and Atin Ghosh met Chief ELection Officer and submitted a letter seeking a recount of votes in Nandigram. The TMC claimed in its letter that certain ‘preposterous’ and ‘illegal’ things have happened during the counting of votes in Nandigram and that's why the EC must order a recounting of votest.

It is to be noted that Mamata was initially declared the winner by 1,200 votes in Nandigram but after few minutes it was announced that Suvendu has won from Nandigram by 1,756 votes. For her part, TMC supremo and CM Mamata said that ‘malpractices’ took place during counting at Nandigram and she would approach the courts. “Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. Nandigram was a sacrifice that was needed in the larger victory. We have won the state. But I will go to the court because I have heard there were some malpractices,” she said in her address yesterday.

Meanwhile, Adhikari posted a tweet thanking the people of Nandigram for his victory. “My sincere thanks to the great People of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from #Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!” tweeted the BJP leader.

Hitting back at him Mamata said, “Nandigram is not a matter to me. I have so many seats but something wrong has happened there. The EVMs were tampered. The server was down for four hours. Everywhere we are winning but we have lost there only. The Election Commission worked as a spokesperson of the BJP and now see what they are doing. Three hours back, it said something and now it is saying something else.”