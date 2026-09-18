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Nandigram Bypolls: Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested hours after Mamata Banerjee announces support

Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested in Nandigram in old case day after Mamata Banerjee backed Congress for Oct 6 bypoll after Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew post meeting Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata says will never bow head after ECI froze TMC name and Flowers & Grass symbol.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

Nandigram Bypolls: Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested hours after Mamata Banerjee announces support
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The Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan has been arrested. According to sources, he was arrested in connection with an old case. The arrest comes hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her TMC will back the Congress in the Nandigram by-election going to polls on October 6.

The announcement came moments after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, Mamata faction's bypoll candidate withdrew her candidature following her meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, creating a major twist in the high-stakes Nandigram bypoll.

'Will never bow head', says Mamata Banerjee

Speaking to reporters after losing her party's name and symbol amid battle with Ritabrata Banerjee's faction over the real TMC, Mamata said she would neither bow her head nor surrender and would continue to fight, and would surely bounce back. Further, she said Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, had called her on Thursday, stressing the need for a united opposition to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ECI bars both factions from using TMC symbol

On Thursday, the Election Commission directed rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress not to use the party name and "Flowers and Grass symbol" during the West Bengal bypolls, and asked them to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday morning. The EC in its interim order, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

"On due consideration of the totality of information available on record...the commission is of the opinion that there are two rival groups in the All India Trinamool Congress, one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other led by Shri Arup Roy," the interim order said.

The Election Commission also said, to place both the rival groups on an even keel and to protect their rights and interests and going by the past precedent, it gave its interim order to cover the purpose of the current by-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute.

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