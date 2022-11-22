'Nanad-Bhabhi' tussle? Ravindra Jadeja's sister accuses his wife Rivaba of using children in Gujarat poll campaigning

Rivaba Jadeja - File Photo

The Jamnagar North seat in Gujarat is set to witness one of the most high-profile electoral battles next month when cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba and sister Naynaba are up against each other from the BJP and the Congress respectively.

Ahead of the polls, Jadeja’s sister and Congress campaigner Naynaba has fired a fresh salvo at her sister-in-law and BJP candidate Rivaba, saying her party has filed a complaint against the latter for using children in the poll campaign.

“Rivaba is using children to gain sympathy. In a way, it is called child labour. Senior officials of the Congress have filed a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter,” Nayanaba was quoted by India Today as saying.

Naynaba also questioned how Rivaba, being a voter from Rajkot West, can seek votes from Jamnagar North.

The Congress candidate further pointed out that Rivaba’s official name is Riva Singh Hardev Singh Solanki, as per her election form. “She has kept Ravindra Jadeja's name in bracket and this is just to use the Jadeja surname. In the six years of her marriage, she did not get time to revise her name,” she alleged.

Earlier, Naynaba had claimed that chances of Rivaba winning from the seat were low because she is a ‘celebrity’ and the people of Jamnagar want a local leader to present them.

Last week, Rivaba Jadeja said there is no “nanad-bhabhi” tussle between her and sister-in-law Naynaba Jadeja. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rivaba refuted all rumours of feud in the family due to her and Naina's political engagements, saying they simply believe in different ideologies.

She further stated that this is not the first time when two persons from the same family have different ideologies. ""Even on our hands, all fingers are not equal in size, similarly ideologies too can be different. My sister-in-law is influenced by some other ideology and is working for it, in the same way, I am influenced by BJP and am fulfilling my duties. There is only a difference of opinion and no personal differences between the two of us. During this peak election time, we obviously don't get the time to sit together," Rivaba was quoted as saying by ANI.