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Namo Bharat Trip Pass Update: What is new facility for NCMC users? Check details here

NCRTC launched Trip Pass for NCMC users on Namo Bharat trains, allowing regular commuters to pre-pay for 1 to 40 trips between fixed stations to save time and avoid frequent recharges.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Namo Bharat Trip Pass Update: What is new facility for NCMC users? Check details here
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NCRTC has launched a Trip Pass facility for NCMC card users on Namo Bharat trains, designed to aid regular commuters by allowing advance payment for multiple journeys. This initiative will help the daily passenger flow, which exceeds 1.1 lakh, particularly benefiting those travelling frequently between the same stations.

What is Namo Bharat Trip Pass and how it works

The Trip Pass allows travel between designated source and destination stations. Once added to an NCMC card, a trip is automatically deducted for journeys between these stations. For instance, a passenger travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram can purchase a Trip Pass for multiple trips on that route, which can be used multiple times in one day, provided the travel is between the same stations.

If a passenger travels between stations, the fare is deducted from the Global Wallet of the NCMC card. If they have a pass between Sarai Kale Khan and Begumpul but alight before that, a lower fare is applied. For travelling beyond Begumpul with insufficient wallet balance, recharging is required before exit.

Also read: Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win

Fare, validity and trip options

Standard coach travel from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram costs Rs 210, while premium coach travel costs Rs 250. The NCMC card wallet has a maximum loading capacity of Rs 2,000, which is swiftly utilised by everyday passengers on long journeys, typically requiring recharges within four days or less than a week.

The Trip Pass enables passengers to plan and prepay for multiple trips, minimising the need for repeated transactions at ticket counters and card recharges. It is available for both Standard and Premium coaches, allowing commuters to select from 1 to 40 trips based on their travel requirements.

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