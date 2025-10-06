Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Patna Metro Inauguration Today: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate first phase ahead of Assembly elections; check route, stations, timings, fare

Namo Bharat Train to slash Delhi-Panipat travel time: 3-hour journey cut down to just 60 minutes; know stoppages, distance and other details

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Update: Election Commission likely to announce Bihar election dates today

Pankaj Kapur defends Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh: 'Toxic masculinity exists in society'

Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'

Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Patna Metro Inauguration Today: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate first phase ahead of Assembly elections; check route, stations, timings, fare

Patna Metro Inauguration Today: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate first phase

Namo Bharat Train to slash Delhi-Panipat travel time: 3-hour journey cut down to just 60 minutes; know stoppages, distance and other details

Namo Bharat Train to slash Delhi-Panipat travel time: 3-hour journey cut down to

Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?

Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Namo Bharat Train to slash Delhi-Panipat travel time: 3-hour journey cut down to just 60 minutes; know stoppages, distance and other details

The project is expected to benefit approximately 1 lakh commuters by providing a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel option. Moreover, it will help alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44).

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Namo Bharat Train to slash Delhi-Panipat travel time: 3-hour journey cut down to just 60 minutes; know stoppages, distance and other details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated the pre-construction work for the second phase of the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project under the high-speed Namo Bharat train plan. This ambitious project aims to revolutionize the commute between Delhi and Panipat by reducing travel time to just one hour.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor will span 136 kilometers, connecting key cities like Narela, Sonipat, Ganaur, and Samalkha. The project is expected to benefit approximately 1 lakh commuters by providing a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel option. Moreover, it will help alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44).

Stoppages, distance and other details

The corridor will have a total of 17 stations, with the Sarai Kale Khan station serving as the starting point. This station will also act as a nodal hub for the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Alwar corridors, integrating with Delhi Metro, Hazrat Nizamuddin Transport Interchange, and Inter-State Bus Terminal.

This will enable passengers to access train, metro, and bus services from a single location. The trains will operate at a speed of 180 kilometers per hour, significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and Panipat to one hour.

Pre-construction work and timeline

The NCRTC has commenced pre-construction work, including utility shifting, which involves relocating electric wires, low-tension cables, and transformers. This process is currently underway in the 22-kilometer stretch from Narela to Murthal and is expected to take around one year to complete. Despite the project's final financial approval still pending from the Delhi and Haryana governments, the pre-construction work has begun, accelerating the project's momentum.

Impact on commuters and traffic

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS project is poised to transform the commute between the two cities, providing a faster, safer, and more efficient travel option. By reducing travel time and congestion on the highway, the project will have a positive impact on the region's economic growth and development. With its comprehensive network and advanced features, the project is set to redefine urban transportation in the region

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain
BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sha
Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know
Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife Akansha Jindal
Cough Syrup Row: 3 states ban 'Coldrif', Rajasthan suspends drug controller; Madhya Pradesh govt claims 'deadly contaminant' in syrup
Cough Syrup Row: 3 states ban 'Coldrif', Rajasthan suspends drug controller; Mad
Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....
Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE