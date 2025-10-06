Namo Bharat Train to slash Delhi-Panipat travel time: 3-hour journey cut down to just 60 minutes; know stoppages, distance and other details

The project is expected to benefit approximately 1 lakh commuters by providing a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel option. Moreover, it will help alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44).

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated the pre-construction work for the second phase of the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project under the high-speed Namo Bharat train plan. This ambitious project aims to revolutionize the commute between Delhi and Panipat by reducing travel time to just one hour.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor will span 136 kilometers, connecting key cities like Narela, Sonipat, Ganaur, and Samalkha. The project is expected to benefit approximately 1 lakh commuters by providing a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel option. Moreover, it will help alleviate traffic congestion on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44).

Stoppages, distance and other details

The corridor will have a total of 17 stations, with the Sarai Kale Khan station serving as the starting point. This station will also act as a nodal hub for the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Alwar corridors, integrating with Delhi Metro, Hazrat Nizamuddin Transport Interchange, and Inter-State Bus Terminal.

This will enable passengers to access train, metro, and bus services from a single location. The trains will operate at a speed of 180 kilometers per hour, significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and Panipat to one hour.

Pre-construction work and timeline

The NCRTC has commenced pre-construction work, including utility shifting, which involves relocating electric wires, low-tension cables, and transformers. This process is currently underway in the 22-kilometer stretch from Narela to Murthal and is expected to take around one year to complete. Despite the project's final financial approval still pending from the Delhi and Haryana governments, the pre-construction work has begun, accelerating the project's momentum.

Impact on commuters and traffic

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS project is poised to transform the commute between the two cities, providing a faster, safer, and more efficient travel option. By reducing travel time and congestion on the highway, the project will have a positive impact on the region's economic growth and development. With its comprehensive network and advanced features, the project is set to redefine urban transportation in the region