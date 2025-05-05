The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore. This amount will be shared by the Government of India and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The construction of the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Behror in Rajasthan, passing through Gurugram, is expected to begin in August 2026. According to a new detailed project report (DPR) by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the 105-km corridor will be completed by November 2031.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore. This amount will be shared by the Government of India and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The report says Rs 6,500 crore will come from the Centre, Delhi will contribute Rs 1,900 crore, Haryana Rs 4,400 crore, and Rajasthan Rs 80 crore. The remaining Rs 19,000 crore will be raised through loans from global funding agencies.

According to Hindustan Times, the revised DPR includes changes to the alignment and stations. A key change is the route between Delhi and Gurugram. Instead of using the old Delhi-Gurgaon road, the Namo Bharat train will now run underground from Aerocity along NH-48 with a station at Cyber City. It will then switch to an elevated path passing Iffco Chowk and Signature Chowk.

The line will have both underground (38 km) and elevated (67 km) sections. Starting at Sarai Kale Khan, it will pass through INA, Munirka, and Aerocity stations underground. From there, it will cross into Gurugram, pass through Cyber City, Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and reach Manesar. It will continue to Pachgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, and end at Shahjahanpur-Nimrana-Behror (SNB) in Rajasthan.

Key work like land acquisition and design will happen between December 2025 and November 2027. Construction of elevated sections will run from August 2026 to August 2030, and underground sections will be completed by January 2031. Final testing will happen between May and October 2031, and the corridor is expected to open in November 2031.