Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

Presently, all trains across the Indian railway network operate with the upper speed limit of 130 kmph.

India's fastest train: The Namo Bharat train has become the fastest-running train in India, surpassing trains like Vande Bharat and Gatiman Express. Namo Bharat operated at its highest speed of 160 kmph on the 55-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

India's fastest train

Namo Bharat train runs between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh for about a 55 km stretch. It operates with a 15-minute frequency from each station and touches its maximum 160 kmph for a few seconds between some of the 11 stations on the route. There are 30 trainsets of Namo Bharat, each having 6 cars.

Gatiman Express

Launched in 2016, Gatiman Express was the country’s first semi-high speed train, which used to run at 160 kmph between Hazarat Nizamuddin and Agra on the specially-laid tracks. Later, when the semi-high speed train series Vande Bharat was introduced, it also operated at the same maximum speed but only on this route.

However, in June 2024, the Railway Ministry decided to reduce their speed from 160 to 130 kmph without specifying any reasons. At present, all trains across the Indian railway network operate with the upper speed limit of 130 kmph.

Namo Bharat corridor

Namo Bharat corridor is India's first semi-high-speed corridor. The entire 82.15 km-long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon. Its design speed is 180 kmph, and operational speed is 160 kmph. The 55 km of the corridor is operational, and the remaining 27 km is nearing completion. Inter-station distance is 6-7 km on average, which makes the average speed around 85 kmph.

NCRTC, a joint venture of the Government of India (50 per cent) and the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan (12.5 per cent each) is implementing the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System.