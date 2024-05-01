Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel time, key details

Namo Bharat RRTS corridor and Meerut Metro have been recently inaugurated and now the Gurugram to Faridabad and Noida-Greater Noida alignment has been finalised. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday made the announcement.

Namo Bharat RRTS corridor and Meerut Metro have been recently inaugurated and now the Gurugram to Faridabad and Noida-Greater Noida alignment has been finalised. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday made the announcement. The launch of the two services, a rapid rail and a metro service, on the same day marks a big milestone in the transport network and connectivity throughout the Delhi-NCR.

The integrated system utilizes the Metro for intra-city travel and the Namo Bharat trains to accelerate the “Twin Cities” vision.

Rapid rail- route, timing

Chief Minister Saini said that a majority of the corridor, 52 kilometres of the 64-kilometre corridor, will cover Haryana. The corridor will start at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram and pass through Sector 29, Millennium City, Sector 52, Sector 57, and Sector 61, terminating at Gwal Pahari and connecting with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. In Faridabad, the corridor will pass through Sainik Colony, connecting New Faridabad, NIT, Bata Chowk, and Sectors 12-15 with the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line.

“The necessary instructions have been issued to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is responsible for implementing the project,” the CM said. The Gurugram-Greater Noida metro corridor will not only link the Delhi Metro, Rapid Metro, and Gurugram Metro networks, but will also “pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India,” the CM said.

CM Saini further said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared soon and termed the corridor as a major leap in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the state. The corridor is expected to begin building in December 2026 and the work is expected to be completed in 4.5 years.

The Namo Bharat RRTS is designed to enhance not only traveling experience but overall

economic and residential development across the NCR. Connecting Old Gurugram, Cyber City, and other key areas with the rest of the region, the project will cut travel time and encourage investment.

Also, linking villages like Kherki Daula and Pachgaon to major hubs will lead to inclusive growth, benefiting urban and rural areas.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration said, “Earlier, travelling from Meerut to Delhi was a challenge, often taking 4-5 hours due to heavy traffic jams. Today, a 12-lane expressway connects Delhi and Meerut, reducing travel time to just 45-50 minutes. With the launch of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Metro, this distance will shrink even further."