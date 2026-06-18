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Namo Bharat rail to be extended from Meerut, Delhi to Rishikesh travel time reduced by 3 hours

Namo Bharat, India's semi-high-speed regional rail service, will go further upto Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The 82-km-long corridor, which will now be extended by another 150 km to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Namo Bharat rail to be extended from Meerut, Delhi to Rishikesh travel time reduced by 3 hours
Namo Bharat rail to be extended from Meerut, Delhi to Rishikesh travel time reduced by 3 hours (NCRTC)
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    Namo Bharat, India's semi-high-speed regional rail service, will go further upto Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. This follows after an agreement between the state governments and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), officials said on Wednesday.

    According to their statement, the Namo Bharat metro presently run between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut, an 82-km-long corridor, which will now be extended by another 150 km to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. 

    The Namo Bharat, which has the capacity to run at 160 kilometres per hour, will cover the distance between Delhi-Meerut to Rishikesh, which is about 230 km, in 3 hours. With the extended route, the travel time between the two cities will be halved of what it takes to reach Rishikesh from Delhi by road via Meerut.

    The extension plan started when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

    According to the statement, a survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extended 150-kilometre track would start soon, after the finalisation of the agreement.

    The Namo Bharat service officially began operating between Delhi and Meerut in January 2025.

    The proposed plan stated that the new track will be laid down from Modipuram station in Meerut and pass through Muzaffarnagar before entering Uttarakhand. The alignment will then route through Roorkee and Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, terminating at Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

    A 72-kilometre section of the 150-km track will pass through Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining 78-kilometre stretch will be in Uttarakhand.

    The extension will provide a modern transit alternative for pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand and residents travelling to Delhi.

    Chief Minister Dhami said the extension of the train service will give a new direction to connectivity in Uttarakhand by providing fast, safe, and modern transport to tourists, pilgrims, and local residents.

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