The NCRTC has introduced a loyalty points programme for commuters using the Namo Bharat app or the NCMC to buy tickets. Every rupee spent on a journey using an NCMC or the Namo Bharat app earns one loyalty point, with each point valued at 10 paise, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said. Once a commuter accumulates a minimum of 300 loyalty points, they can redeem those for a free trip. The loyalty points will be credited to the card accounts of NCMC users at the end of each day. The points will reflect on their accounts the following day.

5 trips for 7 days

To remove the hassle of repeatedly redeeming points, the NCRTC has made a provision for claiming five trips at one time. These trips will be valid for seven days. Commuters can check their points at ticket vending machines, ticket readers or counters. Any NCMC issued by a metro, transport authority or financial institution in India can be used on Namo Bharat trains, the NCRTC said.

Those using the Namo Bharat app can check and retrieve their loyalty points from the "Account" section. Users can book tickets using points based on the fare. The app also has an FAQ section for queries. To encourage its use, new users get 500 loyalty points (Rs 50) on downloading the Namo Bharat app and an additional 500 points for successful referrals, valid for a year.

