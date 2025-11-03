FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400 crore by..., check details

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'

DNA TV Show: Donald Trump claims Pakistan is conducting nuclear tests, but why?

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 full list of winners: Stree 2 named Best Film; Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bag top acting honours

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 cr in

120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

120 Bahadur: Ral-life heroes Ram Yadav, Nihal Singh to be portrayed by...

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar sta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

The post will help commuters lodge complaints and seek assistance in case of emergencies or unlawful incidents during their journey on Namo Bharat trains or within station premises.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

RRTS news: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has set up a police post near the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station to strengthen passenger safety, PTI reported. The facility is located near Gate Number 2 of the station. Recently, police posts at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad Namo Bharat stations became operational.

According to NCRTC, the facility has been formally handed over to the Delhi Police and will function under the jurisdiction of the Patparganj Industrial Area police station. The post will help commuters lodge complaints and seek assistance in case of emergencies or unlawful incidents during their journey on Namo Bharat trains or within station premises, it said. Thousands of passengers, including a large number of women, travel daily through the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station. The new police post is expected to enhance on-ground security and ensure prompt response to any incidents, the corporation said.

Similar police posts at other stations

NCRTC said similar police posts are being constructed at other stations along the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, including New Ashok Nagar, Guldhar and Duhai, which are likely to be completed soon.

Multi-layered security system

NCRTC, apart from physical police presence, has implemented a multi-layered security system across stations and trains. All Namo Bharat services are equipped with CCTV cameras monitored round-the-clock through a central Security Control Centre (SCC), the statement added. Each station has a dedicated police room, and security checks are carried out at entry gates using multi-zone door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), ensuring safety and security of commuters, it said.

READ | Vande Bharat sleeper trains launch delayed? Indian Railways shares BIG update, says, 'There are issues...'

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

An operational 55-km section of the 82-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor runs between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 11 stations. The remaining section is expected to be commissioned soon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 cr in
120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film
120 Bahadur: Ral-life heroes Ram Yadav, Nihal Singh to be portrayed by...
Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...
Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar sta
From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400 crore by..., check details
From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'
Gaurav Khanna to win Bigg Boss 19? Viral pic shows these contestants in Top 6
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE