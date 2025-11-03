Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

The post will help commuters lodge complaints and seek assistance in case of emergencies or unlawful incidents during their journey on Namo Bharat trains or within station premises.

RRTS news: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has set up a police post near the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station to strengthen passenger safety, PTI reported. The facility is located near Gate Number 2 of the station. Recently, police posts at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad Namo Bharat stations became operational.

According to NCRTC, the facility has been formally handed over to the Delhi Police and will function under the jurisdiction of the Patparganj Industrial Area police station. The post will help commuters lodge complaints and seek assistance in case of emergencies or unlawful incidents during their journey on Namo Bharat trains or within station premises, it said. Thousands of passengers, including a large number of women, travel daily through the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station. The new police post is expected to enhance on-ground security and ensure prompt response to any incidents, the corporation said.

Similar police posts at other stations

NCRTC said similar police posts are being constructed at other stations along the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, including New Ashok Nagar, Guldhar and Duhai, which are likely to be completed soon.

Multi-layered security system

NCRTC, apart from physical police presence, has implemented a multi-layered security system across stations and trains. All Namo Bharat services are equipped with CCTV cameras monitored round-the-clock through a central Security Control Centre (SCC), the statement added. Each station has a dedicated police room, and security checks are carried out at entry gates using multi-zone door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), ensuring safety and security of commuters, it said.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

An operational 55-km section of the 82-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor runs between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 11 stations. The remaining section is expected to be commissioned soon.