Namo Bharat corridor expansion planned: Second phase of Rapid Rail services will connect these cities of West Uttar Pradesh, check details

The expansion of rapid rail, which is set to revolutionise high-speed rail connectivity in the Delhi NCR region, is underway. In the second phase, there are preparations to connect cities like Baghpat, Baraut, Khurja, and Haryana’s Rohtak, Bahadurgarh.

Apart from big cities like Delhi, Meerut, Panipat, Karnal and Noida, there is a plan to bring other districts and areas of the NCR also within the scope of the Namo Bharat corridor. In the second phase of the Rapid Rail project, there is preparation to include cities in Haryana such as Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and cities in Uttar Pradesh such as Khurja, Hapur, Baghpat and Baraut. In the first phase, after Delhi-Meerut, there is preparation to run rapid rail on the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-SNB-Alwar route. With this, most of the cities in the NCR will have high-speed rail connectivity. Rapid movement will be possible anywhere between these cities.

Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor under phase 2

The Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak Namo Bharat corridor is part of the second phase of the Namo Bharat rapid rail network. This corridor will connect Delhi to important industrial and education hubs of Haryana like Bahadurgarh and Rohtak. Its estimated length could be 60 to 70 kilometres.

Through this route, the journey from Delhi to Rohtak will be completed in much less time compared to train or road. At present the distance from Delhi to Rohtak is 87 km and the distance from Delhi to Bahadurgarh is around 50 kilometres.

This project is presently part of Phase 2. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the central government, the DPR for this Namo Bharat corridor has not received final approval till now.

Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut corridor to link Baghpat and Baraut with Delhi hubs

The Delhi-Baghpat-Baraut RRTS corridor is also a plan of the second phase. Baghpat district and Baraut city of Uttar Pradesh can be linked to the major centres of Delhi. This corridor is likely to start from Sarai Kale Khan or Anand Vihar in Delhi and go via Shahdara to Baghpat and Baraut.

This corridor can be integrated with Shahdara Metro Station and Anand Vihar multi modal hub. Because of this, passengers can easily switch between metro, bus and rapid rail. NCRTC is currently preparing to move ahead on its initial mapping and survey.

Ghaziabad-Khurja Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor to connect industrial Khurja

The Ghaziabad-Khurja Namo Bharat corridor is an important project of the second phase of the Regional Rapid Transit System of Delhi-NCR. This corridor will link the industrial centre Khurja of West UP with Ghaziabad and Delhi through a high-speed rail network. This corridor is meant to connect Ghaziabad to Khurja in Bulandshahr district. It will interchange with the Delhi-Meerut corridor at Ghaziabad rapid rail station.

Part of this route can get connectivity to Noida International Airport Jewar. There is a possibility of taking it from Ghaziabad via Noida Airport to Khurja. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has recently (February-March 2026) indicated that new routes including the Ghaziabad-Khurja corridor may get final approval soon.

Ghaziabad-Hapur Namo Bharat corridor likely along NH-9

The Ghaziabad-Hapur Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor is also part of the second phase of the rapid rail corridor. This corridor will connect Ghaziabad RRTS station to Hapur city. It can possibly be developed parallel to National Highway-9 (NH-9).

It will start from Ghaziabad RRTS station and go to Hapur via Pilkhuwa. Its DPR may come out soon. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has indicated that this corridor may get formal cabinet approval soon, after which land acquisition and construction work will start.