Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

The project planned at an estimated cost of Rs 16,333 crores, is expected to greatly alleviate traffic congestion and provide a sustainable transportation alternative in one of the city's most populated areas.

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has provided approval for the much-anticipated Phase 3 of Namma Metro. The approval, granted on Friday, marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru's efforts to expand its metro network.

The newly approved Metro Phase 3 will extend from the Vega City Junction in JP Nagar to Kadabagere on Magadi Road, covering a distance of 44.65 km. On operationalization of Phase-3, Bengaluru city will have 220.20 km of active Metro Rail network. Phase 3 is slated for completion in 2029.

“Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4thPhase to Kempapura (along Outer Ring Road West) for a length of 32.15 km with 22 stations and Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (along Magadi Road) for a length of 12.50 km with 9 stations. On operationalisation of Phase-3, Bengaluru city will have 220.20 km of active metro rail Network,” the statement said.

Notably, a significant portion of this line will pass through the Bengaluru South, providing an efficient and economical Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for a large commuter base including employees, students and the general public.

“Phase-3 will integrate key areas of the city which includes Peenya Industrial Area, IT industries on Bannerghatta road and Outer Ring Road, Textile and Engineering items Manufacturing units on Tumkuru Road and ORR, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Major educational institutions like PES University, Ambedkar College, Polytechnic College, KLE College, Dayanandsagar University, ITI etc,” the statement said.

Improved last-mile connectivity to commercial centres, industrial hubs, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities will facilitate better access for residents, it also added.

(With inputs from ANI)