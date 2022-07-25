Search icon
Namaz offered at Meerut mall after Lulu mall incident, Uttar Pradesh DGP seeks report

A video was tweeted by the BJP’s IT Cell district convenor Digvijay Singh that shows a man offering namaz inside a mall in Meerut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Photo credit: Zee media bureau

After the controversy around namaz being offered at Lucknow's Lulu mall, another such case has surfaced in a mall in Meerut. 

The Uttar Pradesh Director General Police (DGP) has sought a report on a case of namaz offered inside this mall.

A video was tweeted by the BJP's IT Cell district convenor Digvijay Singh that shows a man offering namaz inside a mall. He has tagged the Meerut police in the tweet.

Director General Police D.S. Chauhan has sought a detailed report from the Meerut police.

According to sources, the video is apparently from the shopping mall at Sohrab Gate and a youth is seen offering namaz.

Inspector Nauchandi police station said that the matter was being investigated and the youth was being traced.

Earlier, the Lulu Mall controversy in Lucknow where a group of men were seen offering namaz that led to protests from right-wing activists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly stated that no religious activity would be allowed in the public places and had also directed the police to deal firmly if any such incident takes place.

