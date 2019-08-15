'Namaz at public places to be banned across UP', says DGP Om Prakash Singh

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh on Wednesday declared that a state-wise ban would be imposed on offering of namaz at public places. The top cop said that no permission would be granted for such gathering in any part of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the DGP, such directives are already in place in Aligarh and Meerut and the same will be extended to all cities and towns in the state. Following the directive in Aligarh, residents have moved the prayers to mosques, including on terrace and roofs. At the time, the muftis had also appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the administration.

In December 2018, a similar directive was issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar police. The police had issued an order directing the managers of industrial units and multi-national companies to restrict their employees from offering prayers in open public spaces in Sector 58, which caused inconvenience to the general public.

However, as the order triggered a controversy, a senior police official had clarified that the notice was not meant for any "particular religion".

Earlier in 2018, there had also been a controversy over the issue in Haryana when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that one should offer namaz in mosques and eidgahs instead of public places and if there is a shortage of places for offering namaz, then it should be offered at a personal place.