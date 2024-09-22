Twitter
Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

India

India

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the US, PM Modi thanked the community for their love.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

In his historic address to the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India's 'Namaste' has now become multinational, and has turned from 'local to global' (Ab apna Namaste bhi multinational ho gya hai, local se global ho gya).

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the US, PM Modi thanked the community for their love. "'Ab apna Namaste bhi multinational ho gya hai, local se global ho gya'.....Your love is my good fortune..." the Prime Minister said to cheers from the audience. Lauding the contributions of the Indian community overseas, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.

He said, "Many languages but one common feeling-that feeling is for Bharat Mata and Bhartiyta...This is India's biggest strength...""Whether Indians are in any country, we look to do good, we contribute the most no matter where we are," PM Modi added. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the US from September 21-23. As PM Modi entered the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island today, he greeted the Indian diaspora, with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The diaspora crowd gave a standing ovation to PM Modi, as he entered the event venue, and took the stage. Talented artists from the Indian community took the stage, setting the perfect tone for PM Modi's imminent address to the Indian diaspora in the US.PM Modi's address at "Modi and US" program is a historic event which is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

Artists from different groups have been preparing since days to showcase traditional music for the big show once the PM's arrival. 

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition later today.He will also address the Summit of the Future on September 23.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
