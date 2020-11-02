Namaaz at Mathura Temple: Sant Samaj seeks strict action against culprits, FIR lodged

Headlines

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

What is Mahadev app scam involving Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebrities?

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

7 Benefits of smiling and laughing

7 Natural herbs to reduce belly fat

10 health benefits of moon milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

HomeIndia

India

Namaaz at Mathura Temple: Sant Samaj seeks strict action against culprits, FIR lodged

Mahant Gauri Shankar Das of Ayodhya Hanumangarhi Nirvani Ani Akhara has urged the state government to take concrete action against the culprits.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The incident of offering Namaaz at the Nand Baba temple in Mathura has not gone down well with the Sant Samaj of Ayodhya. Mahant Gauri Shankar Das, national general secretary of Ayodhya Hanumangarhi Nirvani Ani Akhara has expressed displeasure over the incident and demanded strict action against the people who offered Namaaz.

Mahant Gauri Shankar Das said that offering Namaaz in the temple is a part of a larger conspiracy and urged the state government to take concrete action against those involved in offering Namaaz at the temple.

Meanwhile, the Mathura police has filed an FIR against four people in the case.

According to reports, Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammed at around 12.30 pm on October 29 offered namaaz at the Nand Baba Mandir in Nandgaon
while two others -- Alok Ratan and Nilesh Gupta -- took their pictures and posted on social media platforms. All four are a member of the Delhi-based organisation 'Khudai Khidmatgar'.

After the incident, Mukesh Goswami, Shivhari Goswami, and Kanha filed an FIR on Sunday night. The accused have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR states, "Their act has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. We have a concern that these photographs do not get misused or if there is any foreign funding behind this incident. This should also be probed if this act was intended to stir communal tensions."

Speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said strict legal action will be taken against the culprits who are trying to create disharmony in the society.

Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das and Jagatguru Swami Ram Dineshacharya have also termed the incident as instigating and have demanded strict action against the culprits.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Viral video: Desi bride dances gracefully to Kaun Tujhe, netizens say 'jordar performance'

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale lands Amitabh Bachchan in trouble, here’s why

Recalling glorious duos: Rachin and Conway in 2023, Can New Zealand replicate India's 2011 WC triumph of kohli-Sehwag?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE