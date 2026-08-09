NALSAR students oppose CJI Surya Kant: What sparked the protest?

CJI Surya Kant faces fresh student opposition as over 450 NALSAR students object to his proposed convocation appearance. Know the whole story.

Over 450 students from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University in Hyderabad from the batch of 2026 have opposed the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as the chief guest for their convocation.

Why are NALSAR students opposing CJI Surya Kant?

The reason behind students' objection to the CJI's invitation is his remarks and the handling of the Supreme Court hearing during the protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. In their letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, professors and other university authorities, the students raised concerns over the CJI's invitation, which showed 'apathy towards students', as he reportedly declined to watch video evidence of alleged police action against protesters.

What's in the letter?

In a letter addressed to the NALSAR administration, students said, ''We, the undersigned students of [redacted] (2025-2026), share the concerns of the graduating batch regarding inviting the Hon'ble CJI, Justice Surya Kant, as our convocation's Chief Guest. From referring to the youth as 'cockroaches' to making insensitive statements about not having time to watch videos of police brutality, the CJI has shown apathy towards students like us. Inviting him to our college to hand us degrees that hold so much academic and emotional importance does not sit right with us.

We request the University Administration to reconsider its proposal to extend the invitation to the Hon'ble CJI, and hope that the University treat this as a shared concern across the graduating cohorts rather than one raised by a single batch. Regards.''

Meanwhile, the 86th Convocation of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was abruptly postponed, with CJI Surya Kant slated to attend as the chief guest.