Watch: Nalbari police station sinks into river as heavy rains wreak havoc in Assam

A 2-storey building of a police station was washed away by the erosion of the Brahmaputra River banks as the floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam. The police station was completely destroyed by the high flow of river.

The incident happened in the Bhangnamari area of Assam's Nalbari district and a video of the collapse is widely shared on social media.

The building appeared to be entirely destroyed as can be seen in the visuals, a large chunk of it was buried in water minutes after it fell. Since no one was inside the building when the incident occurred, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

#WATCH | A part of the two-storied building of Bhangnamari police station sinks due to flood in Assam's Nalbari district



— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with the death toll rising to 135 after eight more people were confirmed dead on Monday. According to officials, the Assam floods are still affecting approximately 33.03 lakh people across 28 districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 8.76 lakh people have been affected in the Barpeta district alone, 5.08 lakh in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh in the Darrang district of Assam as of Monday.

On Sunday, June 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to the flood-affected Barak valley area, where a citizen risked his life to meet him with a 'Gamusa.' The Chief Minister also paid a visit to Silchar and listened to people's complaints.

