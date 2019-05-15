Search icon
Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency: List of 2019 LS Poll candidates, past results, all updates

 

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: May 15, 2019, 08:34 PM IST

Kaushlendra Kumar

 

Nalanda is one of the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar going to vote on May 19 for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. It consists of the following assembly segments - Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda and Harnaut.

JD(U)’s Kaushalendra Kumar will look to complete a hat-trick with the Grand Alliance pitting RJD’s Vibha Devi against him.

In 2014, Kaushalendra Kumar of JD(U) own by 9000 votes against Satyanand Sharma of LJP.

In 2009, JD(U)’s Kumar won by 1.5 lakh votes against Satish Kumar of LJP.

Serial No.

Name Of Candidate

Party Affiliation

1

Kaushlendra Kumar

Janata Dal (United)

2

Shashi Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party

3

Shashi Kumar

Nationalist Congress Party

4

Anil Kumar

Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)

5

Ashok Kumar Azad

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)

6

KUMAR HARI CHARAN SINGH YADAV

Bharatiya Momin Front

7

Chiranjib Kumar

Shivsena

8

Dilip Rawat

Maanavvaadi Janta Party

9

Dinanath Pandey

Independent

10

Pawan Kumar Pandey

Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party

11

Purushotam Sharma

National Jagaran Party

12

Brahamdev Prasad

Shoshit Samaj Dal

13

Rajeev Ranjan Kumar

Jan Adhikar Party

14

Ram Charitra Prasad Singh

Hindusthan Nirman Dal

15

Ramchandra Prasad

Samagra Utthan Party

16

Ramvilaf Paswan

Rashtriya Hind Sena

17

Rekha Kumari

Purvanchal Mahapanchayat

18

Shankar Pandey

Bahujan Nyay Dal

19

Sanjeet Kumar

Jantantrik Vikas Party

20

Sampati Kumar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party

21

Sunil Ravidas

Republican Party of India

22

Surendra Singh

Bharat Prabhat Party

23

Sohavan Paswan

Public Mission Party

24

Ashok Kumar

Independent

25

Usha Devi

Independent

26

Nita Devi

Independent

27

Punit Kumar

Independent

28

Mintu Kumar

Independent

29

Mohan Bind

Independent

30

Mohammad Surkhab Alam

Independent

31

Rajnish Kumar Paswan

Independent

32

Rakesh Paswan

Independent

33

Ramchandra Singh

Independent

34

Shailendra Chaudhari

Independent

35

Sudhir Kumar

Independent

 

The Battle for Bihar

 

Four Union ministers, a former Lok Sabha Speaker and an actor-turned-politician are among the 159 candidates left in the fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar after the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the seventh and final phase ended Thursday.

The final phase of the election will be held on May 19.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 227 candidates had filed their nomination papers for Patna Sahib, Patalputra, Arrah, Jehanabad, Karakat, Buxar, Sasaraam and Nalanda constituencies between April 22 and April 29. Out of which only 162 withstood scrutiny.

Of those remaining, one candidate each withdrew nomination from Patna Sahib, Pataliputra and Buxar, leaving 159 in the fray.

With 35, Nalanda has the highest number of candidates. The constituency is the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has represented the Lok Sabha seat a number of times.

His confidant Kaushalendra Kumar is seeking re-election for the third consecutive term.

The JD(U) MP is locked in a straight contest with Mahagathbandhan candidate Ashok Kumar Azad who has been fielded by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Patna Sahib, which comprises a major part of the state capital and where 18 candidates are in the fray, will witness a clash of titans as Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeks to win the seat for the BJP thwarting sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha's bid to retain it for the third consecutive term but this time on a Congress ticket.

In adjoining Pataliputra, 25 candidates are in the fray, though the contest is being seen primarily between Union minister and sitting BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav who is pitted against RJD's Misa Bharti daughter of his former mentor Lalu Prasad.

The lowest number of 11 candidates, for the phase, are in Ara where sitting BJP MP and Union minister R K Singh's bid to retain the seat has been challenged by young CPI(ML) candidate Raju Yadav whose chances have been bolstered by the Mahagathbandhan supporting his candidature.

In Buxar, another Union minister and sitting BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey is facing the challenge mainly from RJD's Jagadanand Singh who had won the seat in 2009 although the total number of candidates in the fray is 15.

An equal number of candidates are in the fray in Sasaram, a reserved seat which former Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran Congress leader Meira Kumar seeks to wrest back from BJP MP Chhedi Paswan. Karakat, which has 27 candidates, is represented by RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha who resigned from the Union council of ministers and quit the NDA in December last year before joining the Mahagathbandhan.

His principal challenger is JD(U)'s Mahabali Singh.

Jehanabad was won by RLSP's Arun Kumar in 2014. He was, however, expelled from the party later on and he is in the fray as the candidate of the parallel outfit Rashtriya Samata Party (Secular). However, the main contest is being seen as between RJD's Surendra Prasad Yadav who is the Mahagathbandhan candidate and JD(U)'s Chandreshwar Prasad who represents the NDA.

 

 

 

 

 

