Nalanda Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Shravon Kumar leads, Kaushalendra Kumar trails behind

INDIA
Nalanda Election Results 2025:
Nalanda Election Results 2025: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 percent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.
In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD contested 143 seats, the Congress fought on 61 seats, the CPI on nine, and the CPI(M) fought on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.
The mention of Nalanda evokes images of the ancient Nalanda University - a renowned educational institute that once drew students from across the world. Often regarded as the world's first residential university, Nalanda continued to attract students from across the globe before its decline, attributed to a catastrophic fire linked to Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji's troops. It is said that the Nalanda University was so magnanimous that it kept burning for 6 months.
With the rise of Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Shrawan Kumar, a senior minister in his government, has won the Nalanda seat seven consecutive times. In 2015, when the JDU was a part of the Mahagathbandhan, Kumar narrowly defeated the BJP candidate by less than 3,000 votes.
From the NDA, the JDU has decided to field its sitting MLA, Shrawan Kumar, while from the MGB, the Congress party has fielded Kaushlendra Kumar.
Check Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates:
JD(U) candidate leads
As per early trends, JD(U) candidate Shravon Kumar has taken the lead against INC Kaushalendra Kumar and JSP's Kumari Poonam Sinha. Shravon Kumar leads with 8682 votes as of 10:00 am.