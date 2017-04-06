Naidu tells BJP cadres to work for expanding reach of party

On the BJP's 37th foundation day, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today asked the cadres to work towards expanding the reach of the party in the country.

The former BJP president said the party has 352 MPs in both Houses of Parliament, 1,385 MLAs in the country and is ruling 15 states which comprise 65 per cent of the country's geography and 59 per cent of its population.

"We in BJP are very proud that we have reached the halfway mark. We have to further reach the remaining sections of society and remaining parts of the country," he said in a release.

Naidu said the win in the recent Assembly elections is a major landmark and people have "reaffirmed their faith and put a stamp of approval for the developmental agenda and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The information and broadcasting minister said Modi's leadership and BJP President Amit Shah's stewardship have taken the party to new heights.

He said poverty elimination, fight against corruption, showcasing scam-free government, launch of various schemes for the poor, farmers, women and middle class are some of the "hallmarks" of the BJP-led NDA government.

