'Nahi le gaye to nahi..’: Don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s final words moments before being shot dead

Don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s final words moments before being shot dead

In a shocking incident, don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three people at Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) night. The three assailants posed as journalists and opened fire from point-blank range at Atiq and his brother Ashraf while the police was taking the duo to a medical college for routine checkup.

Speaking to the media moments before being shot dead, Atiq Ahmed, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, said, “Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go).” Atiq Ahmed said this when a reporter asked him about his views on police’s decision to not take him for his son Asad's funeral.

"Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim.... (the thing is that Guddu Muslim...),” Ashraf said before being shot dead.

Earlier on Thursday, Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead in Jhansi by UP STF in an encounter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed across the state to maintain law and order in the state.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a three-member judicial commission to investigate the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. Police has been asked to remain on alert and do not let the incident disturb the peace and stability in the state.