Nagpur SHOCKER: Another teen suicide, upset over parents not giving her mobile phone, 13 year-old takes extreme step when alone at home

In a tragic case from Nagpur, a 13-year-old girl died by suicide on Sunday after her parents declined her request to buy a mobile phone. The incident, occurred in a slum colony near the Hanuman Temple in Chankapur.

In a tragic case from Nagpur, a 13-year-old girl died by suicide on Sunday after her parents declined her request to buy a mobile phone. The incident, occurred in a slum colony near the Hanuman Temple in Chankapur.

The Class 8 student, who used to play games on mobile phones and had recently demanded her a mobile phone from her parents. Her parents were unable to afford a new phone due to financial constraints and they refused. The girl was upset over this, and took this the extreme step when she was alone at home. When her mother and sister returned, they found her unresponsive. She was rushed to a local facility and was declared dead. Police have registered a case of accidental death, and the body has been