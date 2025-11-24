Nagpur SHOCKER: Another teen suicide, upset over parents not giving her mobile phone, 13 year-old takes extreme step when alone at home
Huma Qureshi wants same penalty for eve-teasing and online harassment, says 'both are equally harmful'
'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage
IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell
Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto
Prabhas fans wait over 2 hours for Rebel Saab song launch; SKN apologises: 'There was a glitch...'
Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected
VIDEO: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni share warm handshakes, smiles at G20 Summit, watch
IND vs SA: Marco Jansen shatters Viv Richards' 51-year-old record with career-best masterclass in India
'Sindh may return to...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG remark on Pakistan province
INDIA
In a tragic case from Nagpur, a 13-year-old girl died by suicide on Sunday after her parents declined her request to buy a mobile phone. The incident, occurred in a slum colony near the Hanuman Temple in Chankapur.
In a tragic case from Nagpur, a 13-year-old girl died by suicide on Sunday after her parents declined her request to buy a mobile phone. The incident, occurred in a slum colony near the Hanuman Temple in Chankapur.
The Class 8 student, who used to play games on mobile phones and had recently demanded her a mobile phone from her parents. Her parents were unable to afford a new phone due to financial constraints and they refused. The girl was upset over this, and took this the extreme step when she was alone at home. When her mother and sister returned, they found her unresponsive. She was rushed to a local facility and was declared dead. Police have registered a case of accidental death, and the body has been