The RSS stand has come at a time when tensions are high after violence broke out in Nagpur over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb and various rumours connected to it.

Amid the demands made by the VHP and other organisations to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from Shambji Nagar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the Mughal Emperor was "not relevant" in today's times while asserting that any form of violence was discouraged.

"Aurangzeb is not relevant today. No form of violence is encouraged," Ambekar said.

Fifty individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar says, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far."

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter. He emphasised that strictest action would be taken against those responsible for attacking Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-level officers and other police personnel.

Sunil Ambekar's comments come as the RSS gears up to celebrate its centenary, during which the organisation will assess the expansion of its Shakha units.

"On the occasion of Vijayadashami this year, RSS will complete 100 years. Centenary year to be celebrated from 2025-26. The expansion of Shakha and how it was achieved - will be assessed. The targets set will be assessed," Ambekar said.

"The panchparivartan (five aspects of change) - family awakening, social connect, citizen awareness, among others will be discussed along with plans to increase people participation," he added.

During the centenary celebrations, Sunil Ambekar informed that the Sangh plans to discuss the organisation's future roadmap, keeping in mind national growth.

"Karyakarta will focus on what can be done in the interest of national growth. Two proposals are the Bangladesh situation and what should be done in the future: the 100-year journey of the RSS and drawing up a future roadmap for the Sangh," Ambekar said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate in the discussion, he said, adding that special classes will be held for those under 40.

"Special classes will be held for those under 40 years of age, and another set between 40-60 years will be held as part of the centenary. In this meeting, Mohan Bhagwat, Hosabale and other senior leaders will be part of the discussion," Ambekar said.

Talking about RSS' reach in remote areas, the RSS spokesperson said that more youngsters are joining the Sangh. "The numbers speak for itself. If they are unable to reach us physically, youngsters are reaching out to us via our website asking us to join the RSS," Ambekar added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)