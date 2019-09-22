Nagpur: NFSC will conduct 43rd All India Entrance Examination for Sub Officer course on October 13

The written examination will be conducted on October 10, 2019.

The National Fire Service College, Nagpur has invited applications for 43rd All India Entrance Examination for admission into 45th and 46th Ex. Sub Officer course which will start it's session in the year 2020. Candidates can apply online for this exam at- http://nfscnagpur.nic.in/

The entrance examination will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Nagpur.

According to the brochure published by the official website, "The duration of the course is 33 weeks out of which 21 weeks will be conducted at the RTC and 12 weeks practical attachment at major Fire Services in thecountry at the discretion of the College."

The last date for submitting the online application is on September 29, 2019.

The written examination will be conducted on October 10, 2019.

The written examination will be an objective type question paper which will be divided into 3 sections:

1. General Knowledge- 50 marks

2. General English- 50 marks.

3. Science and Mathematics- 100 Marks.

Examination fees:

SC/ST students: Rs 25.

Unreserved or OBC students: Rs 100.

The eligibility criteria can be found on the brochure published by the official website.

Steps to apply online for 43Rd ALL INDIA Entrance Examination FOR Sub-Officers Course:

Step 1. Visit the official website-nfscnagpur.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link- ' 43RD ALL INDIA ENTRANCE EXAMINATION FOR EXTERNAL SUB-OFFICERS COURSE.'

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new website, click on the online form.

Step 4. An instruction form will appear on the screen, click on agree.

Step 5. The online application form will be displayed on the screen.