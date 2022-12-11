Nagpur Metro rail project inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, Zero Mile, Khapri, Karhan, Kapsi on the line

Nagpur: The four-layer transportation system includes the existing road and the railway track over it. (Photo: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project and travelled in the train with students. He took a ride from the Zero Mile Freedom Park station to Khapri. He deboarded the train and flagged off the Orange and Aqua lines. The Phase 1 of the project covers a distance of 40 km and has 36 stations. It has been built at a cost of rs 8,650 crore. The Phase 2 of the project will be built at a cost of Rs 6700 crore and will have 32 stations spread across 43.8 kilometers of the metro line.

The second phase of the Nagpur Metro covers Kanhan, Butiboru MIDC, Transport Nagar and Hingna. It comprises 1.2 km at-grade with two stations and 42.6 km elevated with 30 stations.

The Reach II route of the first phase stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange to Automotive Square and the total length of route is 5.8 km. The Reach IV stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange to Prajapati Nagar with a total length of 8.30 km. The 1.6 km long section between Sitabuldi Interchange and Kasturchand Park part of Reach-II was opened for passenger service, along with two metro stations of Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile Freedom Park on August 20, 2021, a release said.

The Reach 11 section of the Nagpur Metro runs parallel to the busiest road in Nagpur, Kamptee Road.

The four-layer transportation system includes the existing road and the railway track over it.

"Overall, 32,000 Height Strength Friction Grip (HSFG) bolts were used in the 800 tonne girder. Similarly 80,000 bolts were used in the complete structure.The topmost part of the steel girder is at a height of 32 meters from the ground. For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, a 22-meter wide steel girder was launched across the railway track. Such a four-layer transportation system is being constructed for the first time in the country," it said.