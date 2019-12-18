Nagpur mayor attacked by bike-borne assailants, escapes unhurt

Headlines

Lyon players given harsh on-field reprimand by the club's ultras following their humbling defeat against PSG

Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teams up with Alia Bhatt’s brand; whopping deal is worth…

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

'To my fellow teammates...': Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt message after exclusion from India's World Cup squad

‘Needs proper response’: PM Modi’s first reaction to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, India vs Bharat row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lyon players given harsh on-field reprimand by the club's ultras following their humbling defeat against PSG

Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teams up with Alia Bhatt’s brand; whopping deal is worth…

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

8 popular temples of Lord Krishna in India

Hidden gems: 10 Lesser-known monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for saying 'we can produce a child' to Jawan director Atlee's wife Priya: 'There is a limit...'

HomeIndia

India

Nagpur mayor attacked by bike-borne assailants, escapes unhurt

The incident happened at around 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two motorcycle-borne persons fired at Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi's car on Wardha road in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a police official said. The mayor escaped without any injuries.

On Tuesday, when Joshi was returning home with his family members and friends after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary at a restaurant, the bike borne assailants attacked his car, a police official said.

The incident happened at around 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

A cavalcade of 10 to 15 vehicles was escorting Sandip Joshi's family members following the celebration of his wedding anniversary. The mayor was present at the back of the cavalcade, driving his sports utility vehicle (SUV), when the assailants, who were behind his car at the junction of the Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, fired three bullets at the mayor's vehicle and fled the spot.

"The bullets pierced through two glass windows and the rear windshield of the car, but Joshi was not hurt. He immediately stopped the car on the spot and alerted the police," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The Security personnel from Beltarodi police station reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

"I was out with my family. While I was returning two people came in a vehicle and fired bullets on my vehicle, thrice. I had received threats earlier. Police says this might be in connection with encroachment in the city," Joshi said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video features 'Rasgulla Idli', bizarre food fusion stuns netizens

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan is Jaideep Ahlawat's 'hot neighbour', Vijay Varma's 'hot suspect' in thriller

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Rs 2901 cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple event, check details

IIT JAM 2024 application process begins at jam.iitm.ac.in, check steps to apply, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE