Nagpur mayor attacked by bike-borne assailants, escapes unhurt

The incident happened at around 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

Two motorcycle-borne persons fired at Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi's car on Wardha road in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a police official said. The mayor escaped without any injuries.

On Tuesday, when Joshi was returning home with his family members and friends after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary at a restaurant, the bike borne assailants attacked his car, a police official said.

The incident happened at around 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

A cavalcade of 10 to 15 vehicles was escorting Sandip Joshi's family members following the celebration of his wedding anniversary. The mayor was present at the back of the cavalcade, driving his sports utility vehicle (SUV), when the assailants, who were behind his car at the junction of the Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, fired three bullets at the mayor's vehicle and fled the spot.

"The bullets pierced through two glass windows and the rear windshield of the car, but Joshi was not hurt. He immediately stopped the car on the spot and alerted the police," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The Security personnel from Beltarodi police station reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

"I was out with my family. While I was returning two people came in a vehicle and fired bullets on my vehicle, thrice. I had received threats earlier. Police says this might be in connection with encroachment in the city," Joshi said.