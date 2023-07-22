Headlines

Manipur: Sixth accused arrested in connection with parading incident

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

HomeIndia

India

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

According to a top police official, a Nagpur businessman lost Rs 58 crore in internet gambling. The probe led police to a suspected bookie and resulted in the discovery of Rs 14 crore in cash and 4 kg of gold biscuits on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The popularity of playing online games has grown over the past several years, and instances of scamming have also gained attention. Users are becoming more and more vulnerable to scams as these occurrences increase in frequency. According to a top police official, a Nagpur businessman lost Rs 58 crore in internet gambling. The probe led police to a suspected bookie and resulted in the discovery of Rs 14 crore in cash and 4 kg of gold biscuits on Saturday.

Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, the suspect, left moments before police stormed his home in Gondia, 160 km from Nagpur. The officer reported that police believed he had fled to Dubai: He claimed that while he was losing, the businessman became concerned and requested his money back; Jain declined.

"The merchant reported the incident to the cyber police, which resulted in the filing of a fraud case under the Indian Penal Code. Police searched Jain's Gondia home. A significant quantity of evidence, including Rs 14 crore in cash and four kilogrammes of gold biscuits, were found during the operation, Kumar continued.

The significant sum of money is being tallied, but the total amount of seizures has not yet been determined. The rise of internet frauds like account hacking, fraudulent payments, etc. is one of the drawbacks of this digital age.

In separate online task frauds reported by the Faraskhana, Alankar, and Hadapsar police, a 42-year-old woman and two other individuals lost Rs 30.72 lakh to cybercriminals. The events took place in 2022 and 2023. In all three instances, the method of operation was similar. They enticed their victims with promises of lucrative returns for completing part-time online tasks, then convinced them to put money into pre-paid tasks before cutting off communication.

READ | Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Aadhaar-PAN link explained by Income Tax Department for NRIs, OCIs: Key points

Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

Tony Bennett, legendary Grammy-winning singer, passes away at 96

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE