Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

According to a top police official, a Nagpur businessman lost Rs 58 crore in internet gambling. The probe led police to a suspected bookie and resulted in the discovery of Rs 14 crore in cash and 4 kg of gold biscuits on Saturday.

The popularity of playing online games has grown over the past several years, and instances of scamming have also gained attention. Users are becoming more and more vulnerable to scams as these occurrences increase in frequency. According to a top police official, a Nagpur businessman lost Rs 58 crore in internet gambling. The probe led police to a suspected bookie and resulted in the discovery of Rs 14 crore in cash and 4 kg of gold biscuits on Saturday.

Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, the suspect, left moments before police stormed his home in Gondia, 160 km from Nagpur. The officer reported that police believed he had fled to Dubai: He claimed that while he was losing, the businessman became concerned and requested his money back; Jain declined.

"The merchant reported the incident to the cyber police, which resulted in the filing of a fraud case under the Indian Penal Code. Police searched Jain's Gondia home. A significant quantity of evidence, including Rs 14 crore in cash and four kilogrammes of gold biscuits, were found during the operation, Kumar continued.

The significant sum of money is being tallied, but the total amount of seizures has not yet been determined. The rise of internet frauds like account hacking, fraudulent payments, etc. is one of the drawbacks of this digital age.

In separate online task frauds reported by the Faraskhana, Alankar, and Hadapsar police, a 42-year-old woman and two other individuals lost Rs 30.72 lakh to cybercriminals. The events took place in 2022 and 2023. In all three instances, the method of operation was similar. They enticed their victims with promises of lucrative returns for completing part-time online tasks, then convinced them to put money into pre-paid tasks before cutting off communication.

