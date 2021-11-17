Nagpur family receives cobra from inside courier box delivered from Bengaluru along with goods

In a shocking incident, a family in Nagpur received a cobra snake from inside a courier box along with other goods. The incident happened to the family of Sunil Lakhete, who lives in Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Nagpur city. Eight boxes were delivered from Bengaluru to Sunil's house through a well-known courier company.

These boxes contained the belongings of Sunil Lakhete's daughter, who worked in a Bengaluru-based company. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the daughter was working in a work-from-home mode for quite some time when she finally decided to vacate her rented accommodation.

The daughter's belongings were packed in eight boxes and sent to Nagpur through a courier service company by an acquaintance of the family. However, to everybody's shock, they had received something that was not expected. As the boxes were being unpacked the sound of the hissing of a snake scared everyone.

And even before they could understand anything a cobra snake came out of one of the boxes and went into a drain near the house. The family immediately called a snake catcher but it was unsuccessful in catching it. However, it is not clear how the cobra got inside one of the boxes.

It is being suggested that there were holes in the box from which the snake came out and so it might have entered the box after packing in Bangalore or when the box was lying in the godown of the courier company in Nagpur.