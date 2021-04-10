Nagpur COVID hospital fire: Four dead, several injured - PM Modi tweets and gives condolence

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday night which has taken four lives and several others have suffered injuries. "27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. The hospital has been evacuated," a police officer said, news agency ANI reported.

The incident occurred in Nagpur's Wadi neighbourhood hospital with a 30-bed facility, of which 15 were intensive care unit beds. As per reports, the condition of two patients is critical. The hospital was treating COVID-19 patients. Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital.

Soon after the fire broke, at least 27 patients were shifted to other hospitals. The incident occurred at 8.10 pm on Friday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and expressed grief at the incident. PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

According to Nagpur Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke, the fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. To everyone's relief, the blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur. Spoke to Nagpur Collector and he told me that all the assistance is being provided. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."