Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...

INDIA
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway update: The revision is expected to result in a saving of 27 hectares of forest land, officials said
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway: The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the revised alignment of the Nagpur-Chandrapur high-speed express highway. The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the Centre's Gati Shakti Portal, PTI reported. The revision is expected to result in a saving of 27 hectares of forest land, officials said.
Under the revised alignment, the expressway will run from the Seldo Interchange on the Samruddhi Mahamarg to Navegaon (Mor) on the Durga-Hyderabad highway, covering 192 km. An additional 11 km link road to Chandrapur has been retained, totalling 204 km. The 204-km-long four-lane highway was approved in October 2025. CM Fadnavis had said that a four-lane cement highway with a length of 204 km will cost Rs 2353.39 crore, including land acquisition.
The committee also approved the extension of deadlines for private development of land parcels in Ghatkopar (east), Chembur, Ambivali Mudran Kamgar Nagar (Andheri), and Chunabhatti in Mumbai. CM Fadnavis said that growing urbanisation has increased pressure on road networks. He said resolving traffic congestion is a priority for the state. He directed officials to implement measures to ease traffic on the Hadapsar-Yavat stretch in Pune district, ensuring that citizens are not inconvenienced during the process.