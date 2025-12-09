FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

Days after Goa nightclub fire, another property owned by Luthra brothers demolished, here's why

Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...

DA hike update: Central Govt employees to get lowest pay hike under 8th Pay Commission, likely to rise from 58% to...

AONMeetings to be launched in India in a week or two at a low cost video conferencing plans at Rs 169/month

Future-Proofing Senior Living: Ashmin Kaul’s Business Intelligence & Financial Approach

India–US trade talks resume Wednesday amid tariff tensions and Trump’s warning on rice imports

Amid IndiGo crisis, govt takes BIG action, asks airline to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to re

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...

Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway update: The revision is expected to result in a saving of 27 hectares of forest land, officials said

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...
Representational image: X/NHAI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway: The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the revised alignment of the Nagpur-Chandrapur high-speed express highway. The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the Centre's Gati Shakti Portal, PTI reported. The revision is expected to result in a saving of 27 hectares of forest land, officials said.

Revised alignment of Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway

Under the revised alignment, the expressway will run from the Seldo Interchange on the Samruddhi Mahamarg to Navegaon (Mor) on the Durga-Hyderabad highway, covering 192 km. An additional 11 km link road to Chandrapur has been retained, totalling 204 km. The 204-km-long four-lane highway was approved in October 2025. CM Fadnavis had said that a four-lane cement highway with a length of 204 km will cost Rs 2353.39 crore, including land acquisition.

Other approval

The committee also approved the extension of deadlines for private development of land parcels in Ghatkopar (east), Chembur, Ambivali Mudran Kamgar Nagar (Andheri), and Chunabhatti in Mumbai. CM Fadnavis said that growing urbanisation has increased pressure on road networks. He said resolving traffic congestion is a priority for the state. He directed officials to implement measures to ease traffic on the Hadapsar-Yavat stretch in Pune district, ensuring that citizens are not inconvenienced during the process.

READ | 8th Pay Commission: Govt shares BIG update in Parliament on implementation of CPC recommendations

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to re
Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments
Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments
Days after Goa nightclub fire, another property owned by Luthra brothers demolished, here's why
After Goa fire, another property of Luthras demolished, here's why
Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from...
Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway's revised alignment cleared, it will now run from..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement