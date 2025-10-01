Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?
INDIA
CM Fadnavis also suggested extending the proposed Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway to the Surjagad iron ore project in Gadchiroli. Check details below.
The Maharashtra cabinet infrastructure committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the 204-km-long four-lane cement concrete highway from Nagpur to Chandrapur. CM Fadnavis said that a four-lane cement highway with a length of 204 kilometres, connecting the road to Chandrapur city, 11 kilometres, will cost Rs 2353.39 crore, including land acquisition. CM Fadnavis also suggested extending the proposed Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway to the Surjagad iron ore project in Gadchiroli, via Navegaon-More, to improve access to key industrial zones.
"Currently, work on infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore is underway in the state. The pace of progress of these works should not be allowed to slow down anywhere. After the completion of these works, the economy will gain momentum. Therefore, all these works should be completed within the planned and prescribed time limit," said the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister directed the administration that while taking up infrastructure works in the state in future, it should be brought to the Gatishakti portal first, and the project work should not be started without taking it to the Gatishakti portal.
Giving instructions to issue a government decision for this, he said, while taking up the work of irrigation projects, planning should be done from the beginning, looking at the future problems. Land acquisition for these projects should be done in advance, and work should be started later.
(With inputs from IANS)