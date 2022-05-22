Search icon
Nagpur: Body of newborn found in Naik Talao lake

Nagpur: According to the police, the body was found on Saturday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Teams| Edited By: DNA Web Teams |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

The police have registered a case under section 318 of Indian Penal Code.

In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn was found floating in a lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur. According to reports, it was found in Naik Talao lake in the city. The police said the body was dumped in the lake to conceal birth.

According to the police, the body was found on Saturday evening. They have registered a case under section 318 of Indian Penal Code against unidentified people.

Last week, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida district, a foetus was found in a dustbin inside a hotel room. The police are searching for a man and a woman who had stayed in the room on the basis of fake Aadhaar cards. 

With inputs from PTI

