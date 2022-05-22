Nagpur: Body of newborn found in Naik Talao lake

The police have registered a case under section 318 of Indian Penal Code.

In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn was found floating in a lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur. According to reports, it was found in Naik Talao lake in the city. The police said the body was dumped in the lake to conceal birth.

According to the police, the body was found on Saturday evening. They have registered a case under section 318 of Indian Penal Code against unidentified people.

Last week, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida district, a foetus was found in a dustbin inside a hotel room. The police are searching for a man and a woman who had stayed in the room on the basis of fake Aadhaar cards.

With inputs from PTI