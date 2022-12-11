Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train launched: Check travel time, route and more

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express is the 6th train of the semi-high-speed segment by Indian Railways.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train launched: Check travel time, route and more
Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train launched (Photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat train Nagpur to Bilaspur: Indian Railways has got the 6th sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh). The train was inaugured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Nagpur railway station on Sunday morning.

PM Modi arrived in Nagpur earlier today and later he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station.

 

 

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

  • The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express will complete its journey in five-and-a-half hours.
  • The Vande Bharat Express from Bilaspur to Nagpur train is scheduled to halt at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.
  • It will depart from Bilaspur at around 6:45 am and reach Nagpur at 12:15 pm.
  • The train will leave Nagpur at 2 pm to reach Bilaspur by 7:35 pm. 

READ | Mumbai: Local train services to be affected today due to mega block, check timings and other details

The travel time between Bilaspur-Nagpur has now been reduced by 1.5 hours. Earlier, it used to take 7 hours to complete the journey. The Vande Bharat train can run at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. This train has been made in India and passengers get many facilities in it.

With the addition of 6th Vande Bharat train, a total of six trains are running in the country. These trains are running between Bilaspur-Nagpur, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Andaura station and Chennai-Mysuru.

All coaches of this train have automatic doors, GPS system and WiFi. In the executive class of the train, there are 360-degree rotating chairs for the passengers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
Depression: 5 healthy food that can help you manage your mental health
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.