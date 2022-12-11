Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train launched: Check travel time, route and more

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train launched (Photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat train Nagpur to Bilaspur: Indian Railways has got the 6th sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh). The train was inaugured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Nagpur railway station on Sunday morning.

PM Modi arrived in Nagpur earlier today and later he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station.

Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station. CM Eknath Shinde also present pic.twitter.com/7457ZaZQOG — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express will complete its journey in five-and-a-half hours.

The Vande Bharat Express from Bilaspur to Nagpur train is scheduled to halt at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

It will depart from Bilaspur at around 6:45 am and reach Nagpur at 12:15 pm.

The train will leave Nagpur at 2 pm to reach Bilaspur by 7:35 pm.

READ | Mumbai: Local train services to be affected today due to mega block, check timings and other details

The travel time between Bilaspur-Nagpur has now been reduced by 1.5 hours. Earlier, it used to take 7 hours to complete the journey. The Vande Bharat train can run at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. This train has been made in India and passengers get many facilities in it.

With the addition of 6th Vande Bharat train, a total of six trains are running in the country. These trains are running between Bilaspur-Nagpur, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Andaura station and Chennai-Mysuru.

All coaches of this train have automatic doors, GPS system and WiFi. In the executive class of the train, there are 360-degree rotating chairs for the passengers.