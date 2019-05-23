Nagina Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BSP's Girish Chandra wins by 1,66,832 votes

Nagina Lok Sabha constituency

The BJP fielded sitting MP Yashwant Singh to face BSP's Girish Chandra and Congress' Omwati Devi Jatav. The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Election Results 2019

GIRISH CHANDRA (BSP) - 568378 (56.31%), DR. YASHWANT SINGH (BJP) - 401546 (39.78%), OMVATI DEVI (Congress) - 20046 (1.99%)

Constituency profile

This constituency came into existence in 2008, as a part of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and has been reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes.

BJP’s Yashwant Singh won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating SP's Yashvir Singh by more than 92,000 votes.

Before Yashwant Singh, Yashvir Singh of the Samajwadi Party held the seat from 2009-2014. He had defeated Ram Kishan Singh of the BSP and Munshiram of the RLD which was contesting the polls in an alliance with the BJP.

The Nagina is part of Bijnor district in Western Uttar Pradesh and is made of five Assembly constituencies - Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Nehtaur and Noorpur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).