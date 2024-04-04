Nagina Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

One of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, Nagina, is scheduled to cast a ballot in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

The Election Commission has released the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The results will be made public on June 4 and the voting will take place in seven stages between April 19 and June 1. One of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, Nagina, is scheduled to cast a ballot in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19. In the previous Parliament election held in 2019, the voter turnout for this constituency was 1009785. It's important to note that the voting date for Nagina is April 19, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Nagina Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the election schedule was announced, every major party and independent candidate has put in their nominations. As the election process progresses, some parties are announcing candidates, while others have already revealed their lists of candidates. In the wake of the Nagina Constituency Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and other state-wide political parties will declare their candidates.

Nagina Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP candidate Girish Chandra won from Nagina with a total of 568378 votes. BSP defeated BJP Dr Yashwant Singh, who received 401546 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP candidate Girish Chandra had won from Nagina, securing 568378 votes. He had defeated BJP Dr Yashwant Singh.