The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's 'DEAR MEGHNA MORNING', Nagaland 'DEAR DASHER EVENING' Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland 'DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT' Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Nagaland Lottery Result November 22: Every day, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery is posted here at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. On DNA, get the most recent Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and stay tuned for the draw results in real-time. Thirteen Indian states have legalised lotteries. The lottery results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR DASHER EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" at 8 PM will become available today. These legal states include Assam, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Nagaland. In all three of the day's lotteries, Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize.

Nagaland Lottery 22-11-2024 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result November 22-11-2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result:

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: