Nagaland Lottery Result November 20: Every day, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery is posted here at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Get the most recent Nagaland state lottery winning numbers on DNA, and stay tuned for the draw results in real time. There are legal lotteries in 13 countries, including India.

The results for the Nagaland State lottery contests "DEAR INDUS MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR CUPID EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" at 8 PM will be released today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 20-11-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450



- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000