INDIA
Nagaland Lottery November 29, 2024: The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result November 29 DEAR MEGHNA MORNING: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states.
The lottery results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR DASHER EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" at 8 PM will be released today. Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among these legal states. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day's lotteries.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details: November 29, 2024 Friday
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result November 29, 2024
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result:
