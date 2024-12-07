Nagaland Dear Narmada December 7 Saturday: The lottery results for Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR DONNER EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" at 8 PM will be released today.

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states.

The lottery results for Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR DONNER EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" at 8 PM will be released today. Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among these legal states. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day's lotteries.



Nagaland Dear Narmada December 7 Saturday: Prize Money

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Narmada December 7 Saturday: Steps To Download DEAR NARMADA Result