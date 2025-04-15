INDIA

Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Godavari Tuesday 1 pm winners for April 15 DECLARED; check winners list

Nagaland Lottery Dear Mahanadi Result April 15: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The first prize in all three lotteries of the day is a bumper of Rs 1 crore.